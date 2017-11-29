Tennessee reportedly closing in on deal with Jeff Brohm

Tennessee could finally be close to hiring a new head coach, though we know better than to say the search has been called off until an official announcement is made.

Tennessee radio host Jimmy Hyams is reporting that the Vols are closing in on a deal with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm.

Source: Tennessee is closing in a deal with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. UT interviewed Chad Morris of SMU last night but apparently UT favors Brohm. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) November 29, 2017

Brohm is in his first season with Purdue, having been the head coach at Western Kentucky before that. The former Louisville quarterback went 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky, and his Boilermakers are 6-6 this year.

Brohm inherited a talented roster left behind at Western Kentucky by Willie Taggart, so there are some questions about how well he will be able to recruit in the SEC. That said, he is considered one of the more creative coaches in college football, and players should want to play in his offense.

Considering he is essentially Option C, Tennessee could do a lot worse than Brohm. They already let their big fish get away on Tuesday when he turned down a huge offer, but that was expected. At the very least, hiring Brohm would not lead to the type of incredible backlash we saw when the Vols were on the verge of making Greg Schiano their next coach.