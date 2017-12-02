Tennessee reportedly contacts Les Miles about coaching job

Tennessee reportedly has interest in a coach who is quite familiar to SEC fans.

247 Sports’ Grant Ramey reported on Saturday night that the Vols have contacted Les Miles about their head coaching vacancy.

Miles was fired by LSU mid-season last year and has been out of coaching since. He interviewed for some different vacancies, but the 63-year-old acknowledged recently that he could have done better in his interviews. Perhaps a job at a prestigious football school like Tennessee will get him charged up so he’s at his best.

Tennessee has been in the market for a new coach since firing Butch Jones last month. They were set to hire Greg Schiano last weekend, but fans protested so furiously that the deal was cancelled. Then after many other pursuits failed, the school fired AD John Currie and installed Phillip Fulmer as the new AD. It seemed as if Mike Leach was going to be the next hire by Currie, but now that Fulmer is in charge, he appears to be going in a different direction.

It’s unclear who else Fulmer has contacted about the vacancy. Miles may be older than many other candidates, and fans complained about his teams’ offensive struggles, but the man was a proven winner in the difficult SEC West and routinely won double-digit games.