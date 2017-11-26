pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Report: Tennessee fan backlash scuttles Greg Schiano hire

November 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Greg Schiano

The backlash from Tennessee fans against the news of Greg Schiano’s impending hiring has been so strong that the deal reportedly will not be going through.

Rocky Top Insider’s Reed Carringer says that Schiano will not be Tennessee’s next coach.

WNML’s Jimmy Hyams says a press conference scheduled for Sunday night to announce the hiring was cancelled, though he was unsure if it was postponed or if the deal was called off.

Later, national reporters Mark Schlabach and Bruce Feldman confirmed the deal was not going through.

Reports had said over the past week that there was mutual interest between Schiano and Tennessee. Those reports were not received well by Tennessee fans. Then when multiple reports said on Sunday that the two sides were finalizing a deal to make Schiano head coach, things truly erupted. The fan backlash was serious, with some even protesting the hire outside Neyland Stadium.

Schiano’s personality is not the most ingratiating, but the real issue for the fans seems to be his possible knowledge of Jerry Sandusky’s abuse while at Penn State, something he denied.

Saturday Down South reporter Dan Harralson previously reported on Sunday that Schiano was considering backing out.

Multiple national reporters even were saying that the backlash was so severe that the two sides needed to walk away.

If this hire is not going to happen, then Tennessee will not only need to find a new coach, but the school may have to think twice about letting the same athletic director, John Currie, be in charge of making the choice.

