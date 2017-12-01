Tennessee reportedly fires athletic director John Currie

Tennessee has been unable to find a new head football coach despite extending numerous offers, and it appears the school has decided to fire its athletic director amid the ongoing disaster.

Chynna Greene of WVLT in Knoxville reported on Friday that John Currie has been fired after just eight months on the job.

Currie’s days at Tennessee were numbered after the embarrassing situation unfolded with Greg Schiano over the weekend. The Vols agreed to a deal with Schiano to make him their next head coach, but ultimately they were forced to back out because of protests from fans and unprecedented public backlash. Since then, Tennessee has made offers to at least a handful of other candidates and been turned down by all of them.

One of the biggest problems Tennessee has had throughout its search is news leaks. Reports have claimed over the past several days that they were close to hiring big-name coaches like Mike Gundy, only to have those coaches remain with their current programs. Tennessee must be hoping that firing Currie gives them a better chance at signing their latest target.