Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Report: Tennessee offers job to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt

December 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tennessee finally appears to be closing in on a new head coach … again. And sticking to true form based on how their entire search has gone, there could be some complications.

WNML radio host Jimmy Hyams reported on Wednesday night that Tennessee has offered their head coaching job to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. But he says there is a holdup.

ESPN’s Chris Low says Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal with Pruitt.

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff, so there is little doubt the Crimson Tide would like to have their entire staff in place for the playoffs. As we saw last year when Lane Kiffin took the Florida Atlantic job, Alabama wouldn’t prevent a coordinator from getting a head coaching job elsewhere, so long as they continue in their current position through the end of the season. One other issue is that the early signing period begins later this month, so Pruitt would have to do double-duty if he accepts the Tennessee job.

Pruitt was among the candidates to interview with new AD Phillip Fulmer twice for the job. Fulmer also reportedly met with Auburn and Georgia’s defensive coordinators twice.

Pruitt, 43, played at Alabama and is in his second season as the school’s defensive coordinator. He previously had stints as Georgia’s and Florida State’s DC. Last year’s Alabama squad was No. 1 in the country in points allowed per game.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel previously reported that Pruitt was the leading candidate for the job.

