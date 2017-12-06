Report: Tennessee offers job to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee finally appears to be closing in on a new head coach … again. And sticking to true form based on how their entire search has gone, there could be some complications.

WNML radio host Jimmy Hyams reported on Wednesday night that Tennessee has offered their head coaching job to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. But he says there is a holdup.

Tennessee has offered the job to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt. The parties are discussing details tonight. A potential hang up is whether Pruitt would be allowed to coach Alabama in the college football playoffs — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) December 7, 2017

ESPN’s Chris Low says Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal with Pruitt.

Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee is in the process of trying to finalize a deal with Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt after offering him the job earlier in the day. Vols also interviewed Auburn DC Kevin Steele and Georgia DC Mel Tucker. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2017

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff, so there is little doubt the Crimson Tide would like to have their entire staff in place for the playoffs. As we saw last year when Lane Kiffin took the Florida Atlantic job, Alabama wouldn’t prevent a coordinator from getting a head coaching job elsewhere, so long as they continue in their current position through the end of the season. One other issue is that the early signing period begins later this month, so Pruitt would have to do double-duty if he accepts the Tennessee job.

Pruitt was among the candidates to interview with new AD Phillip Fulmer twice for the job. Fulmer also reportedly met with Auburn and Georgia’s defensive coordinators twice.

Pruitt, 43, played at Alabama and is in his second season as the school’s defensive coordinator. He previously had stints as Georgia’s and Florida State’s DC. Last year’s Alabama squad was No. 1 in the country in points allowed per game.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel previously reported that Pruitt was the leading candidate for the job.