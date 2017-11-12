Tennessee recruit says Butch Jones told him to find a new school

At least one committed Tennessee recruit had a little bit of advance warning that Butch Jones was on the way out.

Tanner Ingle, a defensive back from Orlando who has committed to play for the Volunteers, said Jones called him personally on Sunday and told him to find somewhere else to go.

“I spoke with Coach Jones about 30 minutes ago,” Ingle told Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. “He said he didn’t really expect that to happen, but it did so he told me to find a place to go, quickly … and that if he gets anything he will contact me.”

Ingle said he would wait to see who Tennessee hires before decommitting, but he said his recruiting remains open.

Jones was fired on Sunday in a move that, despite what the coach may have said, can’t come as a huge surprise. It doesn’t sound like he cares much for his recruits keeping their commitments to the Vols, either.