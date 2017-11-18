pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tennessee rib joint apologizes for starting Jon Gruden, Peyton Manning rumor

November 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jon Gruden

It is officially coach rumor season in college football.

With the college football regular season winding down, struggling programs are making changes and looking for new leadership. One program in the market for a new coach is Tennessee, and that has led to rampant rumors over the past week. There have been reports tying Jon Gruden to the Vols, but the latest that emerged on Saturday truly topped them all.

Calhoun’s, a Tennessee rib joint, started a rumor that Gruden and Peyton Manning were dining together at their restaurant.

That’s enough to get Vols fans pretty excited. Unfortunately, Calhoun’s issued an apology and correction saying they weren’t so sure about the rumor they started.

Turns out it would have been pretty tough for Gruden to be dining in Knoxville AND at the Seattle Seahawks’ facility on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as Tennessee rumors swirl, Gruden has also been mentioned in connection with the Tampa Bay Bucs job.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus