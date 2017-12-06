Report: Tennessee eyeing SEC defensive coordinators in coaching search

The Tennessee Volunteers’ coaching search seems to be focusing on SEC defensive coordinators.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported early Wednesday that Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt are all getting second interviews for the open Tennessee position.

None of these are particularly high-profile choices, but they may be more solid than some other names that have been bandied about. If the Vols want new blood instead of a retread, these look to be solid choices, although it remains to be seen how the fanbase reacts.