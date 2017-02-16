Tennessee shades Lane Kiffin ahead of Daniel Tosh visit

Lane Kiffin is not remembered fondly in Knoxville – or perhaps not remembered at all.

Comedian Daniel Tosh, who strongly resembles Kiffin and has impersonated him on his show, is set to do a show at Tennessee on April 21. The Vols do not have happy memories of Kiffin, so Tosh asked if he should be careful when setting foot on campus.

hey @utknoxville will i need extra security on the off chance people think i’m lane kiffin? #vols https://t.co/Pm1zrxlZMH — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 15, 2017

The official Tennessee account had a priceless response.

Tennessee does not like Lane Kiffin. They don’t like him to the point that now they pretend he doesn’t even exist.

H/T CBS Sports