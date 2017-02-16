Ad Unit
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Tennessee shades Lane Kiffin ahead of Daniel Tosh visit

February 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

Lane Kiffin FAU

Lane Kiffin is not remembered fondly in Knoxville – or perhaps not remembered at all.

Comedian Daniel Tosh, who strongly resembles Kiffin and has impersonated him on his show, is set to do a show at Tennessee on April 21. The Vols do not have happy memories of Kiffin, so Tosh asked if he should be careful when setting foot on campus.

The official Tennessee account had a priceless response.

Tennessee does not like Lane Kiffin. They don’t like him to the point that now they pretend he doesn’t even exist.

