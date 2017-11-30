Report: Tennessee turning attention toward Kevin Sumlin

Tennessee has already been turned down by multiple coaches as the university searches for a replacement for Butch Jones. Will Kevin Sumlin be next?

On Thursday, Dave Doeren turned down Tennessee’s offer and decided he will stay at NC State. The Vols have made offers to numerous candidates since they backed out of their deal with Greg Schiano over the weekend, and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports that Sumlin is the next coach they will speak with.

Come on down, Kevin Sumlin. With Dave Doeren staying at NC State, Tennessee plans to talk to Sumlin, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BF5bZEwaKB pic.twitter.com/brbVlOQ4MD — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) November 30, 2017

Sumlin was fired by Texas A&M on Sunday. He went 86-43 in six seasons with the team but had not won a bowl game since 2014. The Aggies are 7-5 this year.

With Jimbo Fisher said to be leaning toward accepting Texas A&M’s massive offer, FootballScoop.com is reporting that Sumlin and Fisher could swap places, with Florida State having interest in the former.

It’s hard to remember a more disastrous coaching search in recent history than the one Tennessee finds itself wrapped up in. Several big names have already turned the program down, and there’s no real reason to think Sumlin won’t be the next one.