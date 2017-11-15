Tennessee reportedly will vet David Cutcliffe for head coaching job

One coach who could be in contention for the Tennesseee job isn’t the sexiest name, but it’s one the school’s fans will be familiar with: David Cutcliffe.

Football Scoop broke down the Tennessee Volunteers coaching pursuit on Tuesday. They say that Jon Gruden is not a candidate. However, they report that Tennessee plans to vet Cutcliffe.

Cutcliffe is 63 and the head coach at Duke. He has gone 56-67 in 10 seasons with the Blue Devils and has won his fair share of games for leading a non-football school. From 2012-2015, he went to four straight bowls and even finished first in the ACC Coastal in 2013.

Cutcliffe was an assistant at Tennessee from 1982-1998 and returned to the school from ’06-’07. He helped coach Peyton Manning during his time at Tennessee, and then left to become Ole Miss’ head coach, where he coached and developed Eli Manning.

In addition to Cutcliffe, Minnesota first-year coach PJ Fleck, and Washington State coach Mike Leach were also named as potential candidates for Tennessee.