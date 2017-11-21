Texas A&M assistant on Kevin Sumlin report: ‘It’s s—-‘

A report came out on Tuesday evening saying that Kevin Sumlin would be fired after Texas A&M’s regular season finale against LSU, win or lose. The team found out about that report after practice on Tuesday, and the reaction from at least one staffer was not positive.

SI’s Bruce Feldman quoted one Texas A&M assistant coach as saying “it’s s—-” for the team to find out about Sumlin’s fate in the days leading up to a big game against LSU. The coach called the report a big distraction, and he said he’d already heard from a few recruits about the report.

This is the second recent report of this nature. Two weeks ago a report said A&M was making preparations to fire Sumlin. Then last week there was a report saying the Aggies wanted to target Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher for their job.

A&M is 7-4 with their losses coming to top programs like Alabama and Auburn, as well as a home loss to Mississippi State. But Sumlin’s fate may have been sealed by the team’s embarrassing loss to UCLA in the opener where they blew a 34-point lead. After that game, a regent said Sumlin should be fired. The coaching staff at A&M felt that with a win over LSU and strong finish, they might be able to get another year. It doesn’t look like that is going to happen.