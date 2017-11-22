Current, former Texas A&M players rip school over handling of Kevin Sumlin

We already knew that Kevin Sumlin and his staff were blindsided by reports of their impending firing, but it appears some current and former players aren’t too enamored with the way things have gone down either.

Current Aggies running back Trayveon Williams sent a tweet Wednesday morning that certainly seemed to be critical of the school’s handling of Sumlin’s situation.

Have Some Class About The Way You Go About Things , Thats Flat Out Ridiculous — Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) November 22, 2017

Former Aggies running back Tra Carson, who played for Sumlin at Texas A&M for three seasons from 2013 to 2015, was much less vague in his criticism.

They ain’t have no respect for the current A&M players or Sumlin y’all weak af for that — Tra Carson (@PlutoCarson) November 22, 2017

Jermaine Eluemenor, a former Texas A&M offensive lineman who also played for Sumlin, called the school “classless” for their treatment of Sumlin and the players with a big game against LSU looming.

Sumlin and his staff reportedly learned of their impending firings via a Houston Chronicle report, prompting one staffer to make his disappointment clear. It sounds like some current and former student-athletes agree.