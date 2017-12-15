Texas booster campaigns for Art Briles to get job

A University of Texas megabooster is pushing for Art Briles to get a head coaching job in the college football world.

Red McCombs told the San Antonio News-Express that he is campaigning for Incarnate Word to hire Briles as their head coach. McCombs is also a booster of UIW, which is located in San Antonio.

“You not only will be getting the best football coach available but also the best man,” McCombs said he told UIW trustees, according to the News-Express.

Many people have apparently reached out on behalf of Briles, but it does not sound like Incarnate Word has interest in hiring the disgraced Baylor coach.

Briles parted ways with Baylor last year after an investigation revealed multiple sexual assaults went on during Briles’ tenure as the Bears’ head coach.

Incarnate Word is looking for a new coach after firing theirs following a 1-10 season. It doesn’t sound like Briles will be the one to fill the vacancy — or any other — any time soon. Even his plans to join a CFL team were scuttled.