Texas recruit Reese Leitao arrested for selling Xanax

Reese Leitao, a Texas Longhorns football recruit, was arrested at his high school on Tuesday for drug possession and intent to sell.

FOX 23 in Tulsa says Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and $1,300 on him when he was arrested. The campus police report reportedly says he admitted to a school official that he intended to sell the pills.

Leitao, who attends Jenks High School in Oklahoma, was booked into Tulsa county jail.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation,” Jenks schools said in a statement.

Leitao is a 3-star tight end who signed with Texas earlier this month.

New Longhorns head coach Tom Herman issued this statement about Leitao.

Texas coach Tom Herman issues statement on Leitao's arrest. pic.twitter.com/srlrRrEdi4 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) March 1, 2017

Reese is the son of DePaul head basketball coach, Dave Leitao.