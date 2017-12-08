The Rock a big fan of Oregon’s coaching hire of Mario Cristobal

The Rock has given his stamp of approval for Oregon’s hiring of his former teammate during his days as a college football player.

Before he was a movie and wrestling star, The Rock was a defensive lineman at the University of Miami. One of his teammates was Mario Cristobal, who was an offensive lineman at the time. This week, Cristobal had the interim tag removed and became the permanent head coach at Oregon. Not surprisingly, The Rock gave the move his endorsement, saying Oregon made a “phenomenal choice.”

Phenomenal choice by @oregonfootball tapping @coach_cristobal as Head Football Coach. Coach Cristobal and I had many bad ass, tough battles on the field and in the weight room as we were teammates at @univmiami. Smart, tough and motivating. Championship DNA. Congrats brother! https://t.co/pY7P9RnC9w — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2017

After Willie Taggart filled the vacant head coaching position at Florida State, Cristobal was named the interim coach for the Ducks’ Las Vegas Bowl game against Boise State. He joined the school last year as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Cristobal doesn’t just have the support of an action movie star. Several members of the team signed a petition that made its way to athletic director Rob Mullens in hopes of keeping Cristobal on board. It was mission accomplished on that front. Now, it’s up to Cristobal to show he was the right man for the job.