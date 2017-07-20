Todd Graham: Blake Barnett needs to win ASU starting QB job

Blake Barnett transferred from Alabama to Arizona State ostensibly for a better chance of starting, but he’s not exactly being handed the gig in Tempe.

Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham spoke with the media Thursday at a facilities tour and was asked about the team’s quarterback competition.

“We have a returning starter and he’s the starting quarterback until someone beats him out,” Graham said.

That indicates Manny Wilkins is the team’s starter as of now, though things could change.

“Right now, we have a starting quarterback and Blake (Barnett) knows he has to beat him out. I’m looking forward to see that competition and a very physical, Sun Devil tough training camp,” Graham said.

Graham also made mention of Brady White, who is returning from a foot injury, as someone who has impressed him. White beat UCLA in his first career start last year but suffered a season-ending injury during the game.

Barnett is the most hyped quarterback of the group. He opened the season as the Crimson Tide’s starter but lost the job to Jalen Hurts and quickly declared his intent to change programs. He still has his work cut out for him to become a starter.