Tom Herman wants his ‘fat guys’ to lose weight

New Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman isn’t exactly earning sensitivity points around Austin.

Herman spoke with the media ahead of the start of spring practice beginning Tuesday for the Longhorns. According to the Austin American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, one of Herman’s goals is to get his “fat guys” on the defensive line to lose weight.

“The effort as a group has not been to our requirements here in this program,” Tom Herman said Monday. “I think we’d know a lot more if some of these really fat guys lost some weight.”

Ouch.

Even though the words appear harsh, this really is a matter of transition for Texas.

Previous head coach Charlie Strong wanted big guys on the defensive line to clog the middle. That’s why Texas has five defensive linemen listed at over 300 pounds. Herman says some of the players are up to 350 and 360 pounds.

Herman has a different defensive philosophy and doesn’t want the players to be that heavy, so he wants them to lose weight. They have several months before the start of the season to get players to optimal playing weights.