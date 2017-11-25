pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tom Herman blames Texas players for inconsistency

November 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Tom Herman

It’s safe to say it’s been a very up-and-down season for the Texas Longhorns.

In Tom Herman’s first year at the helm, they beat a ranked West Virginia team away from home and took both USC and Oklahoma State to overtime. These games — which should be signs of progress — were bookended by home losses to Maryland and Texas Tech.

What’s the deal with the inconsistency? According to Herman, it’s the youth of his team.

This won’t be a popular comment, as some fans will see this as a deflection and want Herman to fall on his sword for his players. It’s safe to say that this hasn’t been the season he’d have hoped for, though he seemed to know early on that some parts of his team simply were not up to the required standard.

