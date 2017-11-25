Tom Herman blames Texas players for inconsistency

It’s safe to say it’s been a very up-and-down season for the Texas Longhorns.

In Tom Herman’s first year at the helm, they beat a ranked West Virginia team away from home and took both USC and Oklahoma State to overtime. These games — which should be signs of progress — were bookended by home losses to Maryland and Texas Tech.

What’s the deal with the inconsistency? According to Herman, it’s the youth of his team.

Tom Herman said "they're kids" when asked about the difference between last week's offensive performance against West Virginia and Saturday's against Texas Tech — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 25, 2017

This won’t be a popular comment, as some fans will see this as a deflection and want Herman to fall on his sword for his players. It’s safe to say that this hasn’t been the season he’d have hoped for, though he seemed to know early on that some parts of his team simply were not up to the required standard.