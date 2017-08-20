Tom Herman not exactly raving about Texas’ quarterbacks

Tom Herman doesn’t exactly seem thrilled about his quarterback situation entering his first season at Texas.

Herman has yet to officially announce a starting QB for the Longhorns’ first game of the season, which will be Sept. 2 against Maryland. However, he says that Shane Buechele will be the team’s starter for that game.

And though Herman seems to be confident that Texas will be a winner this season, he does not believe that will be because they are led by a dynamic, standout quarterback.

“We’re not dynamic there. We’re not Vince Young. We’re not Braxton Miller. But we’re good enough to win with,” Herman said after a scrimmage on Saturday, via the Dallas Morning News.

Though the quarterback play and offense is leaving some questions, Herman seems excited about the Longhorns’ defense.

“We’re going to win with great defense,” Herman said of Texas entering the season.

The Longhorns are looking to turn things around in their first season under Herman. They had three losing seasons in a row under Charlie Strong and are looking to rebound following consecutive 5-7 runs. Maybe it will be the team’s defense, not offense, that helps get them over .500.