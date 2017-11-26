Report: Tom Osborne working to recruit Scott Frost to Nebraska

Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne is doing his best to recruit Scott Frost to the school for a second time.

The three-time national champion reached out to Frost, his former quarterback and current UCF head coach, according to Scott Roussel of FootballScoop.

In a phone call, Osborne told Frost that it was time to come home — a message that reportedly resonated with Frost, who quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a title in 1997 under Osborne.

Florida made a strong push to hire Frost and remain in the mix, but it seems that his ties to Nebraska may well win out in the end.

Nebraska has made no secret of the fact that they want to lure Frost. It looks like they might just pull it off despite suitors that may have a better perception nationally.