Tommy Tuberville apologizes for saying Lubbock looked like Iraq

Tommy Tuberville apologized during the week for saying that Lubbock looked like Iraq.

Tuberville has coached at several notable schools during his career, going from Ole Miss to Auburn to Texas Tech and then Cincinnati. The change from Auburn to Texas Tech apparently was pretty drastic for him, which led to his comments last month.

“You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas,” Tuberville said on Rick & Bubba, a show in Birmingham, Ala. “I’m going to tell you what, that’s like going to Siberia. Somebody asked me, ‘What’s Lubbock look like?’ It looked like Iraq.”

A few weeks later, Tuberville finally apologized.

“I’m here to apologize,” Tuberville said last weekend on the Thetford & Asbhy Show on 97.3 FM. “I shouldn’t ever said that. My mom said there’s an idiot born every day. That day, I was an idiot.”

Tuberville then went on to praise Lubbock and said he has the most friends there than he has from any of his other stops. The coach said he was trying to be humorous, but it didn’t go over very well. He came across as very contrite in his apology.

Tuberville resigned after going 4-8 this past season at Cincinnati.