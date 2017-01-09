Tony Brown avoids targeting call on hit to helmet (Video)

Alabama defensive back Tony Brown was lucky to avoid a targeting call on a big hit he delivered in the first quarter of the National Championship Game on Monday night.

Brown drilled Mike Williams after the Clemson receiver caught a pass for a first down on a 3rd and 2 play:

No penalty and no targeting call came for Brown despite him hitting Williams in the head.

Williams left the game to head for the sidelines after taking the hit.