Tracy Claeys fired by Minnesota despite 9-4 season

Tracy Claeys was fired as the head football coach at Minnesota despite going 9-4 this season, likely because of his support of his players’ boycott.

Claeys, who was 11-8 during his time as Minnesota’s head coach, was fired on Tuesday. The former Golden Gophers defensive coordinator backed his players who threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl over a suspension of 10 of the team’s players for an investigation into a September alleged sexual assault incident.

The incident was investigated twice by authorities, resulting in players suspensions, but no charges.

The case was reviewed by the school’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, leading to a second round of player suspensions in December. The committee also recommended expulsion for the 10 players.

The 9-4 season was Minnesota’s best since the school went 10-3 in 2003 under Glen Mason.