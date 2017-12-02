Piece of turf pops up in Big Ten Championship Game

There was a delay early in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game after a piece of turf popped up during a play by the goal line.

Wisconsin had just scored a touchdown on a rushing play from the 1 when the delay happened. Ohio State players dug into the turf by the goal line in order to try and stop the Badgers’ Chris James, and someone’s cleat lifted up a seam in the turf.

The turf popping up led to a delay of more than 10 minutes as the grounds crew attempted to pat the turf back down and secure it in place to some Velcro.

lol at the refs trying to put the turf back together. pic.twitter.com/upr7iMX8JT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 3, 2017

THEY BROKE THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/vIzWbzhOkx — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 3, 2017

After play finally resumed with 12:39 left, Wisconsin converted a two-point attempt after touchdown to make it 24-21 Ohio State.