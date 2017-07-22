Two recruits decommit from Ole Miss after Hugh Freeze resignation

The Ole Miss football program is getting hit with the body blows after the resignation of head coach Hugh Freeze.

2019 three-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe decommitted from Ole Miss on Thursday, according to Russell Johnson of Rivals.

2019 Madison (Tex.) CB Bobby Wolfe has decommitted from Ole Miss, he tells me. Texas expected to offer this weekend. — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) July 21, 2017

2018 three-star cornerback Jaylin Williams followed suit on Saturday, announcing on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment.

Freeze resigned on Thursday after five seasons coaching the Rebels in the wake of reports he had contacted an escort service using his school-issued cell phone (details here). Wolfe and Williams may not be the only recruits to jump ship either, as Ole Miss now faces an uncertain future with a head coaching vacancy to fill and the possibility of punishment by the NCAA looming.

H/T The Spun