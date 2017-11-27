UCLA AD not worried about Chip Kelly having problems with NCAA

UCLA’s athletic director is not too concerned about Chip Kelly having repeat problems with the NCAA.

While he was at Oregon, Kelly got the Ducks into trouble with the NCAA after it was discovered he paid a middle man disguised as a scouting service for a recruit. The Ducks were placed on probation, had reduced scholarships, and Kelly received an 18-month show cause penalty as a result.

On Monday, Kelly was introduced as UCLA’s head coach after five years away from college football. Bruins AD Dan Guerrero says he’s not concerned about Kelly having NCAA problems.

Dan Guerrero said he spoke to former Oregon players and 2 NCAA enforcement officials while vetting Chip Kelly: "As you know, I hired a coach that previously had a history of NCAA issues and he came here and was a compliance dream, so I don’t anticipate any issues in that regard." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 28, 2017

The few critics of the Bruins’ hire have cited Kelly’s past problems with the NCAA. Maybe those critics will be assuaged by Guerrero’s words.