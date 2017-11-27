pixel 1
Monday, November 27, 2017

UCLA AD not worried about Chip Kelly having problems with NCAA

November 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

UCLA’s athletic director is not too concerned about Chip Kelly having repeat problems with the NCAA.

While he was at Oregon, Kelly got the Ducks into trouble with the NCAA after it was discovered he paid a middle man disguised as a scouting service for a recruit. The Ducks were placed on probation, had reduced scholarships, and Kelly received an 18-month show cause penalty as a result.

On Monday, Kelly was introduced as UCLA’s head coach after five years away from college football. Bruins AD Dan Guerrero says he’s not concerned about Kelly having NCAA problems.

The few critics of the Bruins’ hire have cited Kelly’s past problems with the NCAA. Maybe those critics will be assuaged by Guerrero’s words.

