Sunday, November 19, 2017

UCLA players praise Jim Mora on Twitter following firing

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jim Mora UCLA

Jim Mora may have been fired by UCLA on Sunday, but he did not leave a bad impression among many of his current and former players.

Upon hearing news of his firing, several UCLA football players tweeted their praise of the former coach. Below is a roundup of all the things current and former Bruins said about Mora.

UCLA safety Jaleel Wadood, who says Mora “made it cool” to come to UCLA.

Current defensive end Jaelan Phillips:

Current tight end Jordan Wilson:

Current WR Brandon Burton:

Current safety Adarius Pickett:

Current DT Boss Tagaloa:

Current OLB Keisean Lucier-South:

Former UCLA WR Daniel Eaton:

Former UCLA DL/current Atlanta Falcon Takk McKinley:

Former UCLA WR Jordan Payton:

Mora has always had a reputation for being a players’ coach, so it’s no surprise many thought highly of him. It’s also no surprise the players reportedly were upset about his firing, especially Josh Rosen.

