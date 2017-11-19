UCLA players praise Jim Mora on Twitter following firing

Jim Mora may have been fired by UCLA on Sunday, but he did not leave a bad impression among many of his current and former players.

Upon hearing news of his firing, several UCLA football players tweeted their praise of the former coach. Below is a roundup of all the things current and former Bruins said about Mora.

UCLA safety Jaleel Wadood, who says Mora “made it cool” to come to UCLA.

Smh . — Jaleel Wadood (@W4DOOD_) November 19, 2017

I just wanna say it was a honor to play for that man, he made all my dreams possible smh . — Jaleel Wadood (@W4DOOD_) November 19, 2017

Coach mora made it cool to come to UCLA and that's a fact. I will forever be grateful to play for a man so passionate about the game. — Jaleel Wadood (@W4DOOD_) November 19, 2017

Current defensive end Jaelan Phillips:

Coach Mora had more passion for the game of football than anyone I've ever seen, and he poured his life into it. I will forever be grateful to him for believing in me early, and giving me the opportunity to play here at UCLA. I wish you the best coach — Jaelan Phillips (@JJPhillips15) November 19, 2017

Current tight end Jordan Wilson:

Blessed to have been able to play for a man with a true knowledge and love for the game. You are appreciated coach — JWils (@Jwils247) November 19, 2017

Current WR Brandon Burton:

It was a honor playing for Coach Mora. He gave us his everything everyday — Uncle Elroy (@braandontmc) November 19, 2017

Current safety Adarius Pickett:

This one hurt I’m not even gone lie. Coach Mora gave me an opportunity to excel on and off the field and I’m forever grateful. My right hand guy pic.twitter.com/DW7albG95b — Adarius Khyree (@Pick6Pickett) November 19, 2017

Current DT Boss Tagaloa:

Coach Mora, ain’t no one showed more passion about the game than that man. Changed the program, no matter what anyone says, whoever says different don’t know the game of football. Thank you for believing in me, I wish you all the best coach. #DontListenToTheNoise — Boss Tagaloa (@_BT75) November 19, 2017

Current OLB Keisean Lucier-South:

Thank You Coach Mora for everything. I️t was a honor playing for him. — Keisean Lucier-South (@KLSouth11) November 19, 2017

Former UCLA WR Daniel Eaton:

Sad to hear the news about coach Mora and Ucla. Father figure to me, gave me the opportunity to play there and inspired me to get into coaching. Great ones bounce back though! — Daniel G Eaton (@Ucla_Eaton89) November 19, 2017

Former UCLA DL/current Atlanta Falcon Takk McKinley:

Since Jim Mora been hired at UCLA:

1st rounders:3

2nd rounders:3

3rd rounders:3

4th rounders:3

5th rounders:5

6th rounders:2

7th rounders:3

Win or lose you helped change my life and other guys lives.

THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/HT6Ji7OEWq — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 19, 2017

Former UCLA WR Jordan Payton:

Jim Mora really changed my life and changed that program. — Jordan Payton (@JordanPayton) November 19, 2017

Mora has always had a reputation for being a players’ coach, so it’s no surprise many thought highly of him. It’s also no surprise the players reportedly were upset about his firing, especially Josh Rosen.