Monday, November 27, 2017

UCLA recruit ‘star struck’ by phone call from Chip Kelly

November 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chip Kelly UCLA

The home run hire by UCLA of Chip Kelly is already having a dramatic impact.

Just to give you an idea of how much weight Kelly carries in the football world, one Bruins recruit said he was “star struck” to receive a phone call from the new UCLA head coach.

Blaylock is a safety who received scholarship offers from most of the schools in the Pac-12 before deciding on UCLA in May. Imagine his surprise to see his commitment to Jim Mora’s program evolve into one to Kelly’s.

After officially announcing the Kelly hire on Saturday, UCLA held an introductory press conference on Monday. The conference drew a much larger crowd than your ordinary Monday press conference.

Though Kelly has only been on the job for a few days, he’s already getting to work. In addition to his phone call with Blaylock, he met with top recruit Brendan Radley-Hiles:

UCLA has a fairly highly rated recruiting class coming in next season, which should make Kelly’s transition a lot smoother.

