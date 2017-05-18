United Airlines buys naming rights to LA Coliseum in record deal

The football home of the USC Trojans will have a new name for the next 15 years.

According to Sports Business Daily, United Airlines has purchased the naming rights for the LA Memorial Coliseum for the next 15 years. They say the deal is worth more than $70 million, making it the richest naming rights deal for a college football stadium.

The Coliseum had been seeking a naming rights partner in order to help offset the cost of the scheduled $270 million renovation for the stadium.

In addition to hosting the Trojans since 1923, the stadium is the interim home for the Los Angeles Rams until the completion of the team’s new stadium in Inglewood, which has been delayed a year. The Coliseum has also served as the home to UCLA football, the Dodgers (yes, really), the Chargers for a season when they were in the AFL, the Raiders, and many other Los Angeles sports teams.