Monday, November 13, 2017

Urban Meyer: Buckeyes have had ‘zero conversation’ about College Football Playoff

November 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff hunt, but Urban Meyer doesn’t want to talk about it.

After the team’s 48-3 win over Michigan State, Meyer said that, at least among the coaches and players, there hasn’t been any talk of the College Football Playoff race and Ohio State’s chances of making it.

Meyer is pumping the brakes with good reason. The Buckeyes still have to go to Ann Arbor to face Michigan, and if they win that game, they’ll have to fend off Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

In general, coaches hate talking about the playoff until they’re actually in it. For now, it’s just a distraction, and there’s a lot of business yet to be concluded.

