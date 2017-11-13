Urban Meyer: Buckeyes have had ‘zero conversation’ about College Football Playoff

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff hunt, but Urban Meyer doesn’t want to talk about it.

After the team’s 48-3 win over Michigan State, Meyer said that, at least among the coaches and players, there hasn’t been any talk of the College Football Playoff race and Ohio State’s chances of making it.

Urban Meyer reiterating throughout this press conference that there has been "zero conversation" between the coaches and players about the College Football Playoff and about what happened at Iowa. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 13, 2017

Meyer is pumping the brakes with good reason. The Buckeyes still have to go to Ann Arbor to face Michigan, and if they win that game, they’ll have to fend off Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

In general, coaches hate talking about the playoff until they’re actually in it. For now, it’s just a distraction, and there’s a lot of business yet to be concluded.

H/T The Spun