Urban Meyer likes big butts and he cannot lie

If you want to know how Urban Meyer recruits offensive linemen, go ahead and ask popular 1990s rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot share the Ohio State coach’s secret with you.

The Buckeyes have arguably the best offensive line in college football this year, and that has been a common theme for the team since Urban Meyer arrived on campus in 2012. On Monday, Meyer was asked what types of things he looks for in an offensive guard. We like to picture him giving his response with “Baby Got Back” blaring in the background.

Among the things Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he looks for in an offensive guard: "The big, wide ass … I probably shouldn't say that." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 20, 2017

In other words, Meyer likes big butts and he cannot lie.

Meyer has been known to crack a joke from time to time, but he may have just given away one of his most important secrets. If other Big Ten schools suddenly have more talent in the trenches than Ohio State next year, you’ll know why.