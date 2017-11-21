pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Urban Meyer likes big butts and he cannot lie

November 21, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

If you want to know how Urban Meyer recruits offensive linemen, go ahead and ask popular 1990s rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot share the Ohio State coach’s secret with you.

The Buckeyes have arguably the best offensive line in college football this year, and that has been a common theme for the team since Urban Meyer arrived on campus in 2012. On Monday, Meyer was asked what types of things he looks for in an offensive guard. We like to picture him giving his response with “Baby Got Back” blaring in the background.

In other words, Meyer likes big butts and he cannot lie.

Meyer has been known to crack a joke from time to time, but he may have just given away one of his most important secrets. If other Big Ten schools suddenly have more talent in the trenches than Ohio State next year, you’ll know why.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus