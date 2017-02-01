Urban Meyer has last laugh in prank war with recruit

An Ohio State recruit played a little game with coach Urban Meyer, but did not expect the payback he got.

Via Bill Landis of Cleveland.com, Linebacker Baron Browning had decided a few months back that he wanted to commit to Ohio State, but as a joke, he told Meyer that he was going to go to Alabama, who were also recruiting him. It wasn’t until Browning’s father called Meyer to congratulate him that the Ohio State coach realized he’d been pranked by his newest recruit.

Meyer wasn’t going to let that go. A few weeks later, after the Los Angeles Rams fired Jeff Fisher, the Ohio State coach called Browning to get him back by telling him that he was headed to the NFL to take the position.

“I’m mad. I’m just listening,” Browning said. “A few minutes passed, he’s like, ‘Aw, I’m just messing with you.’ I wasn’t laughing.

“I was really moreso mad because my mom was in on it too. They planned it together. But I guess I had that coming.”

Meyer has never totally ruled out coaching in the NFL, so Browning had a little reason to be scared in that moment. As it is, he learned an important lesson – don’t mess with the coach.