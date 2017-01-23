Urban Meyer’s son Nate commits to play baseball at Cincinnati

Urban Meyer’s son is going to play sports at the next level, but it won’t be at Ohio State.

Meyer’s son Nate announced on Twitter Monday that he has committed to attend Cincinnati for college, where he will play baseball.

Honored and humbled to say that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Cincinnati. Go Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/Bp4kL1XYFp — Nate Meyer (@nxmeyer15) January 24, 2017

Meyer is a junior and plays football and baseball for Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus.

According to his MaxPreps page, Meyer batted .295 with six doubles in 15 games last season. That doesn’t sound like much, but those are pretty strong numbers for a sophomore infielder playing on the varsity team. You also have to figure the youngster will continue to grow and bulk up as he gets older, which should bode well for the Bearcats.

Nate is the youngest of Urban and Shelley’s three children. Their two daughters both played Division I volleyball.