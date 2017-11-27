Urban Meyer stands by ‘elite football coach’ Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano may have trouble finding another head coaching job after the disaster that took place with him almost being hired at Tennessee over the weekend, but it sounds like his job as Urban Meyer’s assistant is safe.

On Monday, Meyer was asked for his thoughts on the way the situation between Schiano and Tennessee unfolded. The Ohio State coach offered some strong words of support for his defensive coordinator.

"He's an elite person, elite father, elite husband, elite friend and elite football coach. I stand by my coach." – OSUCoachMeyer on @OSUCoachSchiano pic.twitter.com/7NLE18gw3u — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 27, 2017

Schiano agreed to a deal on Sunday to become next head coach of the Vols, but the offer was pulled after fans went all-out protesting the hire and politicians expressed concern over Tennessee supporting someone who has ties to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State. Schiano worked as an assistant coach at Penn State in the 1990s, but he has denied having any knowledge of sexual abuse. Tennessee athletic director John Currie said in a statement on Monday that the school carefully vetted Schiano.

One report hinted that Ohio State would now be under pressure to fire Schiano, but it doesn’t seem like Meyer would allow that to happen.