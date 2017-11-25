Urban Meyer plans ‘all-out investigation’ of cameraman for injuring JT Barrett

Urban Meyer is planning an “all-out investigation” to find out who the cameraman was who caused an injury to J.T. Barrett before Ohio State’s game against Michigan.

Barrett exited the Buckeyes’ game against the Wolverines with a knee injury in the third quarter and was replaced by freshman Dwayne Haskins. After the game, Meyer said Barrett was initially hurt before the game by a cameraman in the crowded sideline.

Oh boy. Urban Meyer said a cameraman on a crowded sideline caused JT Barrett's injury and he's going to find out who it was. — Ryan Ginn (@rmginn) November 25, 2017

Urban Meyer said a cameraman initially hurt Barrett's knee pregame in a collision. Says there's an 'all-out investigation' to find out who it was, blown away that it can happen in major college football. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 25, 2017

Said they were legitimately worried Barrett wouldn't be able to play. "On our own freaking sideline." https://t.co/1E6xZ01Uce — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 25, 2017

This isn’t a matter of sour grapes, either, as Ohio State won the game 31-20, which should have had Meyer in a good mood.

Earlier this season it was Jim Harbaugh addressing safety concerns in the conference. Now it’s Meyer who has a gripe about safety and conditions that seems to be legitimate.