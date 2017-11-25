pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Urban Meyer plans ‘all-out investigation’ of cameraman for injuring JT Barrett

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Urban Meyer sad

Urban Meyer is planning an “all-out investigation” to find out who the cameraman was who caused an injury to J.T. Barrett before Ohio State’s game against Michigan.

Barrett exited the Buckeyes’ game against the Wolverines with a knee injury in the third quarter and was replaced by freshman Dwayne Haskins. After the game, Meyer said Barrett was initially hurt before the game by a cameraman in the crowded sideline.

This isn’t a matter of sour grapes, either, as Ohio State won the game 31-20, which should have had Meyer in a good mood.

Earlier this season it was Jim Harbaugh addressing safety concerns in the conference. Now it’s Meyer who has a gripe about safety and conditions that seems to be legitimate.

