Saturday, November 18, 2017

USC runs fake punt return to perfection for touchdown (Video)

November 18, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

USC’s first score during their annual game against UCLA was a special teams play that was run to perfection.

Early in the first quarter, Stefan Flintoft sent a 48-yard punt into the air. Nearly everyone in the stadium (including the Bruins) thought Ajene Harris would be the recipient. He wasn’t. On the opposite side of the field, Michael Pittman Jr. caught the ball and raced 72 yards for a touchdown.

My favorite part might be Harris pointing to his left as if to say, “Not me, him!” That’s about as well as you can execute that play. Well done, USC.

