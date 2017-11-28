Video shows Georgia Tech football player knocking out teammate in locker room

Two Georgia Tech football players got into a physical altercation in the locker room before the season began, and one of them ended up unconscious on the ground.

A video obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Georgia Tech defensive back Lance Austin walking toward teammate Step Durham — also a defensive back — and challenging Durham to take a swing. Durham obliged and hit Austin with a right hook to the jaw, and it appeared Austin was knocked out cold.

Here’s the video, but beware that it contains a curse word:

A representative for Georgia Tech told TMZ that the coaching staff was made aware of “the incident between teammates and friends” and that discipline was handled internally. Neither player missed a game, so it’s unclear what the punishment was. Both players spoke with the coaching staff and said there were no hard feelings.

We’ve heard of fights breaking out between teammates, but it’s not often that a player literally knocks out another player in the locker room.