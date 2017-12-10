Washington St. WR says he was dismissed from team for asking for his release

Washington State dismissed a wide receiver from the team on Sunday, and the player says the move came because he asked for his release.

News came out on Sunday that leading receiver Tavares Martin was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules.

Washington State leading receiver Tavares Martin has been dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules, according to a team spokesman. Martin led the Cougars with 70 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. https://t.co/vcvZs6b9jr — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 10, 2017

Martin says that’s not the full story. He later tweeted that he was dismissed for asking for his release.

I was dismissed from the team because I asked for my release. I never knew me asking for my release was a violation of the team rules. — Tavares Martin Jr (@ASAP_561) December 10, 2017

Martin, a junior, has 70 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns this season. This isn’t his first issue with the team. He was suspended in October for breaking team rules.