Sunday, December 10, 2017

Washington St. WR says he was dismissed from team for asking for his release

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tavares Martin

Washington State dismissed a wide receiver from the team on Sunday, and the player says the move came because he asked for his release.

News came out on Sunday that leading receiver Tavares Martin was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules.

Martin says that’s not the full story. He later tweeted that he was dismissed for asking for his release.

Martin, a junior, has 70 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns this season. This isn’t his first issue with the team. He was suspended in October for breaking team rules.

