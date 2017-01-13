Report: Western Michigan hiring Tim Lester as new head coach

Western Michigan reportedly has found a new coach to replace P.J. Fleck.

Football Scoop reported on Friday that Western Michigan is hiring Tim Lester as its new head coach.

Lester was a record-setting quarterback at Western Michigan and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.

Lester was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Purdue. Before that he was an assistant at Syracuse from 2013-2015. He has limited head coaching experience, although he went 33-19 in five seasons at D-III Elmhurst.

Lester, 39, will have to fill out his staff as many of Fleck’s coaches left with the former Broncos coach for his new job at Minnesota.