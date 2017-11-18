Will Grier reportedly will miss game with finger injury

Will Grier is expected to miss West Virginia’s regular season finale against Oklahoma next weekend because of a nasty finger injury he suffered on Saturday against Texas.

Grier was injured after being hit while trying to score on a rushing play that ended up going for a touchback. If you watch, beware that Grier comes away with a disgustingly crooked finger.

247 Sports says Grier will have surgery to repair the crooked finger. He is expected to miss the Oklahoma game, but it’s uncertain whether he would be able to return for a bowl game.

Chris Chugunov, who replaced Grier against Texas, is likely to start against Oklahoma.