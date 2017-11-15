Will Muschamp wants cut blocks eliminated

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina Gamecocks are getting set to face Wofford on Saturday, and the head coach has a concern entering the game.

Wofford is 9-1 and has a strong rushing attack, as they’re averaging just over 260 yards per game. A big reason why is their cut blocking up front. Cut blocking is when a player dives at the lower body of an opponent to get him to the ground and “cut” him down. Muschamp doesn’t like that tactic.

“We talk about player safety a lot, don’t we? I see cut blocks creating some issues for player safety. That’s where I stand on it,” Muschamp said Tuesday regarding Wofford’s cut blocks, via The State’s Josh Kendall.

Muschamp then pointed out how easy it is for defensive players to have their knees and lower legs injured due to opponents intentionally diving at the lower body. For that reason, he reiterated that cut blocks should be eliminated.

A game that South Carolina probably thought would be a fairly easy one when it was scheduled now looks like it could be a challenge. South Carolina has won 16 straight against Wofford.