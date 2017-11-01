Willie Taggart addressed Florida rumors with his team

Willie Taggart says that he addressed with his team the rumors tying him to the Florida Gators coaching job.

Florida has a vacancy after firing Jim McElwain over the weekend. Taggart, who is in his first season as Oregon’s head coach, has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job. He says that after his son texted him to ask if they were going to be moving again, he decided he needed to address his team.

After his son texted him "are we moving again?" Coach Taggart knew he needed to address the Florida rumors with his team. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Dm7hiMKekM — Sky Muller (@SKYSPX) November 1, 2017

Prior to Oregon, Taggart was at South Florida and helped build the Bulls into a strong team. His youth, ability to recruit, and the fact that he showed he can win in the state of Florida is likely what led to some suggesting he would be a strong fit for the Gators job. But Taggart has a lot of work to do at Oregon before moving on to a different challenge. And though his Ducks are only 5-4 this season, they were looking like a much stronger team before quarterback Justin Herbert got injured. He needs to continue building up Oregon before looking elsewhere, and it sounds like that’s what he’ll do.