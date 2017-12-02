Willie Taggart denies Florida State contact, dodges questions about future

Oregon coach Willie Taggart may be the leading candidate for the Florida State job, but for now, he’s trying to avoid all that speculation.

Taggart said Friday that the Seminoles had not contacted him about their vacant coaching position, offering something of a flippant denial when talk of the position came up.

“Why wouldn’t I be? I’m the football coach,” Taggart said Friday when asked if he’d be back at Oregon next season, via Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel. “You guys are asking me like you’re trying to get me out of here or something.”

When asked if Florida State had contacted him about the vacancy, Taggart responded “no, so can we move on now?”

Understandably, Taggart would rather duck these questions for now. He may be the reported top candidate, but the Seminoles are still getting their list of priorities together after Jimbo Fisher’s departure. He doesn’t have a lot to say right now — though there is definitely some reason to ask where his future lies.