Report: Willie Taggart, Justin Fuente leading candidates for Florida State job

With Jimbo Fisher headed to Texas A&M, Florida State has very quickly turned their attention to a new head coaching hire.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Seminoles have zeroed in on Oregon head coach Willie Taggart and Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente as two leading candidates to succeed Fisher.

Source: Florida State's top two candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher are Oregon's Willie Taggart and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2017

Taggart may well be the leading candidate. He knows the state, having coached at South Florida, and it seems they’ve been preparing to make a run at him since they learned that Fisher might ultimately depart. They’d just have to convince him to leave Oregon after only a year in charge there.