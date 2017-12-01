pixel 1
header
Friday, December 1, 2017

Report: Willie Taggart, Justin Fuente leading candidates for Florida State job

December 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Willie Taggart

With Jimbo Fisher headed to Texas A&M, Florida State has very quickly turned their attention to a new head coaching hire.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Seminoles have zeroed in on Oregon head coach Willie Taggart and Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente as two leading candidates to succeed Fisher.

Taggart may well be the leading candidate. He knows the state, having coached at South Florida, and it seems they’ve been preparing to make a run at him since they learned that Fisher might ultimately depart. They’d just have to convince him to leave Oregon after only a year in charge there.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus