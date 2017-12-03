Report: Willie Taggart has been ‘open and honest’ with Oregon about Florida State

Oregon coach Willie Taggart is definitely considering the Florida State job, but a report indicates he has kept the Ducks in the loop.

According to John Canzano of the Oregonian, Taggart has been “open and honest” with Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens about his interest in the job, with another source saying the coach has been “pretty transparent” with Mullens.

Another source cautioned that Taggart probably hasn’t even made up his own mind about the Florida State job.

“I seriously don’t think he knows yet,” a source told Canzano. “Probably one of the few jobs that he can’t ignore for all the right reasons.”

On Saturday, Taggart spoke like a man who saw his future at Oregon.

Looking forward to a great day tomorrow with our team. Practice, find out where & who we play in the bowl game, 2017 Team banquet and then back on the road recruiting. Go Ducks! #TheMovement18 — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) December 3, 2017

Taggart has ducked questions about the Florida State opening so far. He is said to be a top candidate for the role, though, and he’d be foolish to ignore their overtures.