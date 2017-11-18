Wisconsin LB takes heat after knocking Michigan QB out of game

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was injured in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, and there was some controversy about the way he was hurt.

Peters had to be carted off the field late in the third quarter after he was driven into the turf on a hit by Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Brandon Peters pretty sure collarbone injury season ending no doubt Michigan Wolverines a big lose to the team #MICHvsWISC pic.twitter.com/OLQsrn1esI — Phenomenal One J (@PhenomenalOneJ) November 18, 2017

Brandon Peters has been carted off to the locker room. We're ALL thinking of him. #GoBlue #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/DTO6AJRUY7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2017

Aaron McMann of MLive reported Peters had to be taken to the hospital.

An ambulance has arrived for Michigan QB Brandon Peters, @mulho2mj tells me. He's headed to the hospital. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) November 18, 2017

Twitter’s attention soon turned to Van Ginkel, who took some heat for the hit as many even recalled the Aaron Rodgers-Anthony Barr incident in the NFL.

I have completely lost all respect for Wisconsin. Used to like them cause they played a tough schedule and were really well coached. Now they don't play anybody good and make dirty hits like Van Ginkel did on Michigan's QB Peters. Should be embarrased of themselves. — Matthew Kennedy (@matthewkennedyy) November 18, 2017

Not a Michigan fan . That was a dirty play by #VanGinkel. A clean hit, but to purposely drive his shoulder and neck into the ground is uncalled-for an should be targeting. What goes around comes around #DirtyPlay — pfnnewmedia (@pfnnewmedia) November 18, 2017

That hit on Brandon Peters is almost a mirror image of Anthony Barr drilling Aaron Rodgers into the ground. Not quite illegal, but that's how broken collarbones happen. — Nick Switala (@Nicholas_Swit) November 18, 2017

What Andrew Van Ginkel did to Brandon Peters was basically what Anthony Barr did to Aaron Rodgers, except Van Ginkel’s hit was in pocket. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 18, 2017

A Spartan guy here who is calling out #VanGinkel for a dirty play on the Peters KO. He had Peters down then ground him into shoulder with all his weight and strength. Just an unnecessary dirty play https://t.co/NrhZH2BNGV — pfnnewmedia (@pfnnewmedia) November 18, 2017

The No. 5-ranked Badgers would go on to beat the No. 24-ranked Wolverines by the final of 24-10 to remain undefeated on the season. But debate over Van Ginkel’s hit on Peters may ultimately overshadow the result of the game, especially if Peters is determined to have suffered a serious injury on the play.