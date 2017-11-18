pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Wisconsin LB takes heat after knocking Michigan QB out of game

November 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters was injured in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, and there was some controversy about the way he was hurt.

Peters had to be carted off the field late in the third quarter after he was driven into the turf on a hit by Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Aaron McMann of MLive reported Peters had to be taken to the hospital.

Twitter’s attention soon turned to Van Ginkel, who took some heat for the hit as many even recalled the Aaron Rodgers-Anthony Barr incident in the NFL.

The No. 5-ranked Badgers would go on to beat the No. 24-ranked Wolverines by the final of 24-10 to remain undefeated on the season. But debate over Van Ginkel’s hit on Peters may ultimately overshadow the result of the game, especially if Peters is determined to have suffered a serious injury on the play.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus