Wisconsin’s Jack Cichy will miss 2017 season after suffering torn ACL

The Wisconsin Badgers were forced to overcome a series of injuries last season and may have to face a similar fate in 2017.

It was announced on Thursday that star linebacker Jack Cichy, who has worked with the No. 1 unit all camp, will miss the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

“You hate it for Jack,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a press release via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities.

“He’s one of the leaders of our team and I know he’ll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season.”

Wisconsin officials say Cichy suffered the injury on Tuesday, but was able to practice with it on Wednesday. He’s now scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Friday.

Cichy also missed the team’s final seven games last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle, but still earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.