Woman charged with felony for slapping police officer at Miami game

A woman has been charged with a felony for slapping a police officer at the Miami-Virginia Tech game on Saturday.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Bridget Freitas, was allegedly causing a disturbance and was asked to move to the concourse. She refused to move and instead sat on the stairs, leading officers to carry her away. Video showed police carrying her up the stairs. She slapped an officer in the face, who reacted by hitting her.

A Miami-Dade Police Detective told the AP that Freitas has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The police department is also reviewing the video to make sure proper procedure was followed.