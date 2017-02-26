Best Picture mistake at Oscars was unreal (Video)

One of the most awkward moments in television history took place on Sunday night when La La Land was announced as the winner of the Best Picture at the Academy Awards, only to have the award taken away from them and given to Moonlight on account of an announcing mistake.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were the Best Picture presenters. As Beatty later explained, the envelope they had said Emma Stone in La La Land. The implication is they had the wrong card, which led Dunaway to announce “La La Land” as the winner.

The crew from La La Land came up to stage and began making speeches. They were about three speeches in before La La Land said they didn’t win and the real winner was Moonlight.

Here’s video of the whole scene:

#Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win — 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/iB6TLxyTn5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Moonlight was robbed of their moment and will never get to properly accept their Best Picture award in front of everyone, but at least they won it all. And luckily for Steve Harvey he is now off the hook.